Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are hiring an Enterprise Architect for Africas largest FMCG based in Cape Town.

Purpose of the Job

As an experienced Supply Chain Professional, the Enterprise Architect for Supply Chain is responsible for shaping the architecture strategy for the Supply Chain Domain in collaboration with Senior IT and Business Leadership in support of the company strategy while aligning to the architectural principles and standards.

Job Objectives

Influencing and inspiring strategic stakeholders to champion technology investments in the Retail Domain

Functioning as a Retail Expert and Retail technology strategist to demonstrate, share and realize technological innovation in the Retail Domain.

Using both technology- and business-outcome to facilitate informed conversations with executives to influence priorities and promote investments in Retail technology.

Leading and motivating the drive for Retail Technology modernization and innovation to ensure we can support and grow in the Retail domain.

Recommending and advising business leaders on the business opportunities and advantages presented by investments in key Retail technologies.

Providing consultative advice and actionable recommendations to business executives who makes Retail technology investment decisions.

Identifying strategic technology imperatives in support of responsible domains

Performing trendspotting on major disruptive technologies and identifying technology imperatives (technology modernization, technology standardization, cybersecurity, cloud, automation, IOT, process mining, DevSecOps, site reliability engineering, etc.) to make recommendations on technology initiatives (POCs, experimentation, technology incubation projects, etc.) that will enable the company with a competitive technology advantage.

Identifying technology platforms and architectures required to enable digital business products and services.

Identifying key technology portfolios that support critical business processes and linking technologies to business outcomes.

Formulating cloud transition strategies considering possible deployment options and implementation challenges.

Formulating strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps

Contributing to the IT strategy content and developing an enterprise Retail Architecture vision and strategy with an implementation roadmap (including Objectives and Key Results) and reference architecture definition that links the achievement of the Retail Architecture strategy to the business outcomes they support.

Creating a ready set of Retail reference architectures for easy reusability.

Presenting proposed Retail technology investment roadmaps, in collaboration with the relevant domain architects, that reflect the status of the existing and required Technology Investment and its ability to contribute to future-state business capabilities around the Retail Function.

Conducting assessments and reviews of Enterprise, Domain and Solution architectures as part of the Architecture Review Board, balancing immediate and strategic needs.

Championing the Enterprise Architecture Retail Capability

Positioning the Enterprise Architecture practice at the intersection of Business and IT and promoting the business value of Enterprise Architecture as an enabler of strategy formulation.

Leading the creation and maturing of the Enterprise Architecture capability that is a trusted and respected advisory service selected by executives to consult on the development and execution of business and technology strategy.

Establishing adaptive Enterprise Architecture governance mechanisms that strike a balance between risk and agility.

Providing active guidance and mentorship to other architects and improving the Enterprise Architecture practice continuously with the wider architecture team.

Contributing to the development of the Enterprise Architecture Framework and Enterprise Architecture Capability, by detailing and sharing knowledge and standard methodologies with peer Architects.

Qualifications

Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree -essential

Experience

Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs: 5 years

Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios: 10 years

Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain: 5 years

Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes: 5 years

Contributing Architecture expertise to Retail Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production: 12 years

Successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment: 10 years

Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies: 10 years

Managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas: 12 years

Retail industry experience with an understanding of Retail business processes.: 5+ years

IT industry: 15 years

Knowledge and Skills

Formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps: 5 years

Creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions: 10 years

Strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc.: 10 Years

Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP): 5 years

Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics: 5 years

Demonstrated ability to influence and consult to Chief Operations Officer level while providing thought leadership to sponsors/stakeholders in solving problems

Ability to influence and persuade others, as well as handle difficult negotiations requiring a well-developed sense of strategy

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) with strong presentation and facilitation skills

Strong interpersonal skills, customer-centric attitude, ability to deal with cultural diversity

Leadership capacity to provide advice and guidance in a timely fashion to operationalize strategic plans, manage complex bids, and coach staff simultaneously

Leadership capabilities to facilitate teamwork to achieve business goals while promoting a culture of common purpose

Ability to work as a self-starter, take initiative, and execute tasks with minimal supervision

Consider your application unsuccessful should you not hear from us after 2 weeks

Desired Skills:

Architecture

Enterprise Architecture

Cloud

business ecosystems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position