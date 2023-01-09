Field Technician – Limpopo saon_careerjunctionza_state

DUR001738 – FIELD RESEARCH TECHNICIAN (LIMPOPO)

Purpose of the Job:

To work closely with a senior agronomist, assisting with the technical requirements of valued clients.

Required Qualifications

BSc Agric or equivalent

Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)

Approved in AVCASA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

1 to 2 years’ experience

Experience in field trials management – advantageous

Knowledge of the methodology for assembling, conducting, & harvesting fields trials

Knowledge of presentation techniques in a clear and assertive way

Drivers’ license

MS Office advanced skills (mainly Power Point & Excel)

Behavioural Competencies:

Bilingual: English & Afrikaans – verbal & written

Organization and responsibility

Ability to identify scenarios & correlate with opportunities

Good interpersonal relationships with customers & dealers

Ability to cope with pressure, volatile environment & unplanned demands in quiet & balanced manner

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Field Trials

Agricultural field

communication

