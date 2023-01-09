Field Technician – Limpopo saon_careerjunctionza_state

Jan 9, 2023

DUR001738 – FIELD RESEARCH TECHNICIAN (LIMPOPO)

Purpose of the Job:
To work closely with a senior agronomist, assisting with the technical requirements of valued clients.

Required Qualifications

  • BSc Agric or equivalent
  • Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)
  • Approved in AVCASA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years’ experience
  • Experience in field trials management – advantageous
  • Knowledge of the methodology for assembling, conducting, & harvesting fields trials
  • Knowledge of presentation techniques in a clear and assertive way
  • Drivers’ license
  • MS Office advanced skills (mainly Power Point & Excel)

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Bilingual: English & Afrikaans – verbal & written
  • Organization and responsibility
  • Ability to identify scenarios & correlate with opportunities
  • Good interpersonal relationships with customers & dealers
  • Ability to cope with pressure, volatile environment & unplanned demands in quiet & balanced manner

Remuneration:
Market-related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Field Trials
  • Agricultural field
  • communication

