Frontend Angular Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A great opportunity to join a team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business.

We are looking for a UI Front End Developer who will join the cloud migration project within the Shopfloor domain specifically.

Experience:

At least 6+ years’ Frontend Angular Developer experience

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience

Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners in Munich

Working in an integrated Agile

Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements)

Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements etc.)

Advantageous Technical Skills:

Angular

HTML5, Typescript and CSS

Npm Package Manager

RXJS

REST (CRUD)

Bootstrap

Build tools and pipelines

Unit testing with JEST

NGRX (& ngrx Store)

RESTful (Swagger, Open API)

Git

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

