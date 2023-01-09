Frontend Angular Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jan 9, 2023

A great opportunity to join a team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business.

We are looking for a UI Front End Developer who will join the cloud migration project within the Shopfloor domain specifically.

If you are passionate about being a Frontend Angular Developer and taking your career to the next level within the Automotive industry then this opportunity is for you, APPLY NOW!!

Experience:

  • At least 6+ years’ Frontend Angular Developer experience
  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience
  • Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners in Munich
  • Working in an integrated Agile
  • Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements)
  • Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements etc.)

Advantageous Technical Skills:

  • Angular
  • HTML5, Typescript and CSS
  • Npm Package Manager
  • RXJS
  • REST (CRUD)
  • Bootstrap
  • Build tools and pipelines
  • Unit testing with JEST
  • NGRX (& ngrx Store)
  • RESTful (Swagger, Open API)
  • Git
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Reference Number for this position is GZ56315 which is a long-term contract position offering between R500 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • RXJS
  • REST

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *