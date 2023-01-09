Frontend Angular Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A great opportunity to join a team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business.
We are looking for a UI Front End Developer who will join the cloud migration project within the Shopfloor domain specifically.
If you are passionate about being a Frontend Angular Developer and taking your career to the next level within the Automotive industry then this opportunity is for you, APPLY NOW!!
Experience:
- At least 6+ years’ Frontend Angular Developer experience
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience
- Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners in Munich
- Working in an integrated Agile
- Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements)
- Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements etc.)
Advantageous Technical Skills:
- Angular
- HTML5, Typescript and CSS
- Npm Package Manager
- RXJS
- REST (CRUD)
- Bootstrap
- Build tools and pipelines
- Unit testing with JEST
- NGRX (& ngrx Store)
- RESTful (Swagger, Open API)
- Git
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
Reference Number for this position is GZ56315 which is a long-term contract position offering between R500 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Reference Number for this position is GZ56315 which is a long-term contract position offering between R500 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
