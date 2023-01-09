Fullstack Developer – Semi Remote – R650 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An amazing opportunity for an expert Fullstack Developer to join team of amazing developers working on high-performance technical and functional architecture using cutting edge technologies whist working in a team of high calibre software engineers

You will be required to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements. APPLY NOW!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.

Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Back End:

Java Quarkus or Spring Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Kafka or IBM MQ

Front End:

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular

CI/CD:

Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Jenkins, GITHUB, BitBucket

Testing:

Unit Test Frameworks e.g., JUnit

Infrastructure:

Cloud AWS or AZURE

Databases:

SQL (Oracle/Postgress), JDBC

Reference Number for this position is GZ56317 which is a long-term contract position offering a contract rate of between R550 to R650 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

