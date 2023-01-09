Fullstack Developer – Semi Remote – R650 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An amazing opportunity for an expert Fullstack Developer to join team of amazing developers working on high-performance technical and functional architecture using cutting edge technologies whist working in a team of high calibre software engineers
You will be required to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements. APPLY NOW!!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Relevant IT Degree
- 3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.
- Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
Essential Skills Requirements:
- Back End:
- Java Quarkus or Spring Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Kafka or IBM MQ
- Front End:
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular
- CI/CD:
- Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Jenkins, GITHUB, BitBucket
- Testing:
- Unit Test Frameworks e.g., JUnit
- Infrastructure:
- Cloud AWS or AZURE
- Databases:
- SQL (Oracle/Postgress), JDBC
