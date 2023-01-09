Fullstack Developer – Semi Remote – R650 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jan 9, 2023

An amazing opportunity for an expert Fullstack Developer to join team of amazing developers working on high-performance technical and functional architecture using cutting edge technologies whist working in a team of high calibre software engineers

You will be required to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements. APPLY NOW!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • 3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required
  • Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
  • Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.
  • Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

Essential Skills Requirements:

  • Back End:
  • Java Quarkus or Spring Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Kafka or IBM MQ
  • Front End:
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular
  • CI/CD:
  • Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Jenkins, GITHUB, BitBucket
  • Testing:
  • Unit Test Frameworks e.g., JUnit
  • Infrastructure:
  • Cloud AWS or AZURE
  • Databases:
  • SQL (Oracle/Postgress), JDBC

Reference Number for this position is GZ56317 which is a long-term contract position offering a contract rate of between R550 to R650 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • Java Frameworks
  • Docker Containers
  • REST

