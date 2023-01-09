Group Syspro Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you passionate about systems, applications, and customer service? Highly analytical and results orientated. Join the IT team of one of our clienst based in Kemptonpark.
Key areas of responsibility:
– Objectively interpret, translate and timeously resolve all Syspro related requests from end-users
– Actively investigate system issues and provide resolution to end-users
– Proactively work to improve existing support procedures, processes and reports
– Design, create and automate reports and templates
– Keep abreast of the most recent Syspro advancements to ensure continuous growth and support development
– Generate knowledge-base for internal Syspro users
– Conduct balance functions to ensure system integrity
– Month end rollover assistance and reporting
– Setup stock take process (user maintenance, stock take selection etc.) and conduct confirmations
– Responsible for Syspro projects or special initiatives per business requirements
– Ensure 3rd party application integration into Syspro
– Perform Syspro application audits when required
– Maintain user accounts to ensure that all audit requirements are met within Syspro
– Assist group IT training coordinator in upskilling users in Syspro
– Any other tasks as required by business from time to time
– Build a foundation to become a Centre of Excellence for ERP application
– Maintain positive relationships with external and internal stakeholders
– Ensure compliance with the relevant IT laws within the scope of the group’s operations
Qualifications & Experience:
– Matric
– At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in similar position within industry or related industry
– Syspro 7 or higher
– Microsoft SQL queries
– Practical application ability with Microsoft Office
– Competence with Crystal Reporting
– Experience in user testing
– ODBC report writing / maintenance
– Broad knowledge of business and technology
– Ability to work well both independently and in a team environment
– Ability to work under pressure and multi-task
– The ability to construct and work to deadlines
– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- Syspro
- SQL
- ODBC report writing
- Crytal Reporting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric