Implementation Specialist

Jan 9, 2023

A fantastic opportunity exists for an Implementation Specialist to join a leading Payroll and People Management Solutions business based in Sandton.
Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification (B degree, Diploma/ Certificate in Business Analysis and Project Development/ IT)
  • 3 years Key Account/Relationship Management experience within Collections/EFT environment
  • PASA Foundations course (advantage)
  • Driver’s License and own car
  • Basic SQL experience advantageous
  • DebiCheck & EFT Collection implementation experience advantageous
  • 5 years exposure to financial services industry is essential (Payments & Collections)
  • Excellent knowledge of the South African payments/collection industry regarding services and compliance
  • Project Management (system implementation) experience
  • Collection’s knowledge and experience (Debit Order, DebiCheck Etc.)
  • EFT Credit Knowledge
  • Communication with multiple business units throughout the organisation
  • Ability to read, understand and communicate technicaldocumentation
  • Competent user of Microsoft Office product suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio
  • System implementation configuration experience
  • Experience is managing client and internal stakeholder expectations
  • Strong customer service and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Good documentation and administrative skills (report writing)
  • Strong analytical, reporting and problem-solving skills
  • Methodical with strong ability to coordinate and organize tasks
  • Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills
  • Time management skills
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency
  • Client relationship management experience
  • Deadline Driven
  • Tolerance to pressured environment
  • Planning & Organizing Skills
  • Passion for service excellence
  • Customer conflict management

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and oversee implementation projects of new clients, including documenting client requirements and identifying customisation
  • Planning and coordinating of resources to ensure Implementation is completed efficiently and effectively
  • Ongoing relationship management, review and reporting on the client’s portfolio including, identifying new revenue opportunities via cross/upselling, problem solving & formulating solutions by making use of expert collection & payment knowledge & experience
  • Ensuring client satisfaction at all times
  • Identify opportunities to promote additional services within the existing client base
  • Managing client queries/requests/complaints effectively and efficiently
  • Managing and collaborating with internal resources to ensure customer requirements are met
  • Compilation of management reports to clients
  • Function at all levels of business as an implementation expert by eliciting, modelling, documenting, and managing the implementation in line with the client’s unique requirements.
  • Management of a portfolio of clients, their requirements, and service-related issues.

Desired Skills:

  • Project implementation
  • Relationship management
  • Payroll implementation

