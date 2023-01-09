Implementation Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A fantastic opportunity exists for an Implementation Specialist to join a leading Payroll and People Management Solutions business based in Sandton.

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification (B degree, Diploma/ Certificate in Business Analysis and Project Development/ IT)

3 years Key Account/Relationship Management experience within Collections/EFT environment

PASA Foundations course (advantage)

Driver’s License and own car

Basic SQL experience advantageous

DebiCheck & EFT Collection implementation experience advantageous

5 years exposure to financial services industry is essential (Payments & Collections)

Excellent knowledge of the South African payments/collection industry regarding services and compliance

Project Management (system implementation) experience

Collection’s knowledge and experience (Debit Order, DebiCheck Etc.)

EFT Credit Knowledge

Communication with multiple business units throughout the organisation

Ability to read, understand and communicate technicaldocumentation

Competent user of Microsoft Office product suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio

System implementation configuration experience

Experience is managing client and internal stakeholder expectations

Strong customer service and interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Good documentation and administrative skills (report writing)

Strong analytical, reporting and problem-solving skills

Methodical with strong ability to coordinate and organize tasks

Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills

Time management skills

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency

Client relationship management experience

Deadline Driven

Tolerance to pressured environment

Planning & Organizing Skills

Passion for service excellence

Customer conflict management

Responsibilities:

Manage and oversee implementation projects of new clients, including documenting client requirements and identifying customisation

Planning and coordinating of resources to ensure Implementation is completed efficiently and effectively

Ongoing relationship management, review and reporting on the client’s portfolio including, identifying new revenue opportunities via cross/upselling, problem solving & formulating solutions by making use of expert collection & payment knowledge & experience

Ensuring client satisfaction at all times

Identify opportunities to promote additional services within the existing client base

Managing client queries/requests/complaints effectively and efficiently

Managing and collaborating with internal resources to ensure customer requirements are met

Compilation of management reports to clients

Function at all levels of business as an implementation expert by eliciting, modelling, documenting, and managing the implementation in line with the client’s unique requirements.

Management of a portfolio of clients, their requirements, and service-related issues.

Desired Skills:

Project implementation

Relationship management

Payroll implementation

