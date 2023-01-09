Implementation Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A fantastic opportunity exists for an Implementation Specialist to join a leading Payroll and People Management Solutions business based in Sandton.
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification (B degree, Diploma/ Certificate in Business Analysis and Project Development/ IT)
- 3 years Key Account/Relationship Management experience within Collections/EFT environment
- PASA Foundations course (advantage)
- Driver’s License and own car
- Basic SQL experience advantageous
- DebiCheck & EFT Collection implementation experience advantageous
- 5 years exposure to financial services industry is essential (Payments & Collections)
- Excellent knowledge of the South African payments/collection industry regarding services and compliance
- Project Management (system implementation) experience
- Collection’s knowledge and experience (Debit Order, DebiCheck Etc.)
- EFT Credit Knowledge
- Communication with multiple business units throughout the organisation
- Ability to read, understand and communicate technicaldocumentation
- Competent user of Microsoft Office product suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio
- System implementation configuration experience
- Experience is managing client and internal stakeholder expectations
- Strong customer service and interpersonal skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Good documentation and administrative skills (report writing)
- Strong analytical, reporting and problem-solving skills
- Methodical with strong ability to coordinate and organize tasks
- Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills
- Time management skills
- Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency
- Client relationship management experience
- Deadline Driven
- Tolerance to pressured environment
- Planning & Organizing Skills
- Passion for service excellence
- Customer conflict management
Responsibilities:
- Manage and oversee implementation projects of new clients, including documenting client requirements and identifying customisation
- Planning and coordinating of resources to ensure Implementation is completed efficiently and effectively
- Ongoing relationship management, review and reporting on the client’s portfolio including, identifying new revenue opportunities via cross/upselling, problem solving & formulating solutions by making use of expert collection & payment knowledge & experience
- Ensuring client satisfaction at all times
- Identify opportunities to promote additional services within the existing client base
- Managing client queries/requests/complaints effectively and efficiently
- Managing and collaborating with internal resources to ensure customer requirements are met
- Compilation of management reports to clients
- Function at all levels of business as an implementation expert by eliciting, modelling, documenting, and managing the implementation in line with the client’s unique requirements.
- Management of a portfolio of clients, their requirements, and service-related issues.
Desired Skills:
- Project implementation
- Relationship management
- Payroll implementation