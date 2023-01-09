Intermediate / Senior Java Developer LS2B – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Code to fuel your mind and views to calm your soul… it’s a Company with BIG things happening and BIG views in the Mother City. Exciting growth opportunities with global reach… You should be applying for this new role!

We are looking for both Intermediate and Senior Java Developers with the following skills for our client who is open to both hybrid working and remote (for those unable to work in the Cape). Relocation is on offer if the Mother City is calling you!

The following criteria applies:

You must be living in South Africa

SA Citizen or permanent resident

Have 4-8 years (min) production experience with Java in highly scalable environments

Experience with Microservices

Working knowledge of any of the following: Angular 2 +or React

Experience with Cloud technologies

Experience with Test Driven Development

SQL and Postgres SQL and MongoDB

If this sounds like you and want to hear more than what just and ad says please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java 8

TDD

Agile

Microservices

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

bonus

Flexi work hours and much much more

