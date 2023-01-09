IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Company situated in Isando, Johannesburg seeks to recruit an
IT Technician. The focus of this position is to provide an entire overview of all IT related matters in the company. This includes day-to-day tasks and by facilitating the regular administration duties and responsibilities.
CRITICAL OUTPUTS
Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices
Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications
Routine maintenance of hardware and networks
Prepare and present reports to update management on IT support operations
Attend to Helpdesk tickets
Azure Cost Monitoring
Perform troubleshooting to system failures and identify bottlenecks to ensure long term efficiency of network
Testing and configuring software and maintain and repair hardware and peripheral devices
Evaluate network performance and find ways of improvement
Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their own work
Provide technical direction to co-workers on computer and network usage and offer comprehensive advice and instructions
Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
Liaising with 3rd Party Vendors
Managing and maintaining all IT Equipment
Purchasing of IT Equipment
Email configuration and management
Printer Support
Training staff on new systems
VPN Setups
Branch Visits and maintenance
SKILLS
Experience with Windows 7, 8 & 10, Office 2007 – Office 365, Printing and Anti-Virus
Knowledge of workstation hardware and software and associated peripherals
Experience with formatting and reloading of Desktops and Laptops
Proven experience as network technician or relevant position
Outstanding diagnostic, problem-solving and analytical skills
Knowledge of LAN/WAN networks, TCP/IP protocols and network technologies
An analytical mindset will be essential for effective troubleshooting and improving the network’s functions
Problem solver and good communicator
Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed
REQUIREMENTS
Grade 12
A+ and N+ certificate
3-5 year IT support experience
Valid driver’s license
Applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal and credit check
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Windows Experiance
- problem solving skills.
- A+ and N+ Certificate
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric