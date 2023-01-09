Junior IT Technician

Jan 9, 2023

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

  • 1yr or more Support experience

  • Microsoft OS Experience essential

  • Office 365 experience advantageous

  • Valid driver’s license

  • Own reliable transport essential

Key Performance Indicators:

  • Provide 1st Line Support.

  • Customer interaction.

  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

  • Printer and print server settings.

  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

  • Update management on progress.

  • Update internal systems with all work carried out.

  • Update call administrators on progress.

  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

  • Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Care
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • IT Support
  • Printing

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT Industry is looking for a Junior IT Technician to join their team.

