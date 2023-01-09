Junior IT Technician

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

1yr or more Support experience

Microsoft OS Experience essential

Office 365 experience advantageous

Valid driver’s license

Own reliable transport essential

Key Performance Indicators:

Provide 1st Line Support.

Customer interaction.

Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

Printer and print server settings.

Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed

Desired Skills:

Customer Care

Information Technology (IT)

IT Support

Printing

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT Industry is looking for a Junior IT Technician to join their team.

