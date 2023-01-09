Junior IT Technician

Jan 9, 2023

Our client in the IT Industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior IT Technician.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

  • 1yr or more Support experience.

  • Microsoft OS Experience essential.

  • Office 365 experience advantageous.

  • Valid driver’s license.

  • Own reliable transport essential.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide 1st Line Support.

  • Customer interaction.

  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

  • Printer and print server settings.

  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention, and automation.

  • Update management on progress.

  • Update internal systems with all work carried out.

  • Update call administrators on progress.

  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

  • Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Service
  • Internet
  • Microsoft Office
  • Office365 Administration
  • Printing
  • Sales
  • Software

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *