Junior IT Technician at Headhunters

Jan 9, 2023

Our client in the IT Industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior IT Technician.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
  • 1yr or more Support experience.
  • Microsoft OS Experience essential.
  • Office 365 experience advantageous.
  • Valid driver’s license.
  • Own reliable transport essential.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide 1st Line Support.
  • Customer interaction.
  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
  • Printer and print server settings.
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention, and automation.
  • Update management on progress.
  • Update internal systems with all work carried out.
  • Update call administrators on progress.
  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
  • Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

