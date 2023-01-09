Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT Industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior IT Technician.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

1yr or more Support experience.

Microsoft OS Experience essential.

Office 365 experience advantageous.

Valid driver’s license.

Own reliable transport essential.

Responsibilities:

Provide 1st Line Support.

Customer interaction.

Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

Printer and print server settings.

Virus and Malware detection, prevention, and automation.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Internet

Microsoft Office

Office365 Administration

Printing

Sales

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position