Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Requirements:
- Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
- 1yr or more Support experience
- Microsoft OS Experience essential
- Office 365 experience advantageous
- Valid driver’s license
- Own reliable transport essential
Key Performance Indicators:
- Provide 1st Line Support.
- Customer interaction.
- Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
- Printer and print server settings.
- Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
- Update management on progress.
- Update internal systems with all work carried out.
- Update call administrators on progress.
- Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
- Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed
Desired Skills:
- Customer Care
- Information Technology (IT)
- IT Support
- Printing
About The Employer:
Our client in the IT Industry is looking for a Junior IT Technician to join their team.