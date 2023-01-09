POS Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

- You’ll play a vital role in democratising and stabilising the financial system.
- Your work will help usher in new era of embedded finance for banks to brands.
SA’s transaction flows and online economy depend on our systems.
The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.
- The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.
- The environment it dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.
Minimum Requirements:
- Experience with any database engine like (MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
- Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
- Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines
- Keyblock migration
- POS acquiring skills & POS terminal driving
- UPF – installation and management
Qualifications:
- Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
- Matric or equivalent qualification
Desired Skills:
- POS
- Point of Sale
- Development
- Acquiring
- POS terminal driving
- POS Acquiring
- SQL
- Virtual Machines
- Postilion
- HSM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Services provider.