POS Developer

Jan 9, 2023

  • You’ll play a vital role in democratising and stabilising the financial system.
  • Your work will help usher in new era of embedded finance for banks to brands.

  • SA’s transaction flows and online economy depend on our systems.

  • The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.

  • The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.
  • The environment it dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience with any database engine like (MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
  • Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
  • Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines
  • Keyblock migration
  • POS acquiring skills & POS terminal driving
  • UPF – installation and management

Qualifications:

  • Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification

Desired Skills:

  • POS
  • Point of Sale
  • Development
  • Acquiring
  • POS terminal driving
  • POS Acquiring
  • SQL
  • Virtual Machines
  • Postilion
  • HSM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services provider.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *