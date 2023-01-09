Project Manager (PhD) 12 Months FTC Renewable (Wits NICD)

The main purpose of the job:

To manage all aspects of the wastewater-based epidemiology projects (and others that arise); and to ensure delivery of contractual obligations, as well as assist with compiling new grant applications

12 Months Fixed Term Contract position renewable based on performance

Location:

NICD, Sandringham – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Liaise with Principal Investigators and stakeholders to coordinate research activities, ensure that they run smoothly, and assist with resolving queries

Track project milestones, expenditures, and deliverables using appropriate project management software; and ensure that project deadlines and budgets are adhered to

Convene administrative meetings, prepares notes, and undertake follow-up actions related to project implementation

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel in line with project requirements and milestones

Supervise administrative, data management, and project staff to ensure that tasks are appropriately fulfilled to support project deliverables

Attend technical meetings to understand, support, and implement actions based on the researcher and project requirements

Support data collation and analysis for effective reporting to the Principal Investigator and Syndicate Head

Ensure relevant contracts are in place regarding sub-awardees, data sharing agreements, material transfer agreements, ethics approvals

Facilitate administrative requirements for travel by team members

Prepare financial, scientific, and administrative reports timeously

Coordinate the acquisition of all project consumables and property, ensuring that procurement is made according to procedures and regulations

Assist with compiling new grant applications for local and international funding

Support administrative components of journal and conference submissions

Required minimum education and training:

PhD in Laboratory Science or relevant field

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 5 year’s work experience in a research environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Five (5) or more years post qualification working in a research lab leading or managing projects

Extensive experience engaging with funders and stakeholders including financial and technical implementation and reporting

Proven communication and management skills

Co-authored scientific publications

About The Employer:

Background

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is a major global player in infectious disease intelligence. The NICD is a source of knowledge and expertise in regionally relevant communicable diseases to the South African Government, SADC countries, and the African continent. The NICD assists in the planning of policies and programs and supports appropriate responses to communicable disease problems and issues.

