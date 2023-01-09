Project Manager (Technical) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is very dynamic, has a high energy level and is an incredibly successful property development brand that truly makes a difference. You’d have the opportunity to contribute and to be involved with innovative, leading edge and big scale projects.

Role Responsibilities:

Identification of best repair methodologies (Quality, time and cost).

Liaising with specialist consultants / professionals.

Serving as the primary representative on site.

Coordinating teams in terms of site decisions, programme, costing and quality control.

Ensuring all deadlines and commitments are executed in line with agreed deadlines.

Running / serving as primary coordination point of key professional meetings.

Contract management coordination / oversight with consultants.

Neighbour management – Administering the communication towards neighbouring properties.

Reviewing all historic work and warranties.

Construction performance / milestone management for contractor and professional consultants.

Performance / time managing project efficiency throughout the project.

Building methodology and strategies.

Obtaining quotes from various contractors and inspecting their quality of work.

Contributing to the managing of the cost of design, including the analysis of the design and specifications.

Monthly project reporting on project budget.

Ongoing budget performance and risk management.

Cash flow forecasting and submitting any costs for bi-monthly cash flow.

Reviewing all reports from contractors and professionals.

Conducting bi-weekly site visits where required.

Managing product quality on site, and advising / recommending changes.

Management of quality of the key role players.

Reviewing completed repairs in units / building, ensuring the units / building are left in a clean, damage-free condition.

Obtaining warranties / guarantees on completion of the works.

Testing all work prior to sign off.

Confirming any damage to units / building by contractors and ensuring the repair thereof.

Signing off all work, including overall quality and efficiency on site.

Monthly project report.

Digitising, record keeping and hard copy filing where necessary.

Any ad-hoc items as the company sees fit.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

8+ years’ experience in Project or Construction Management

Good written and spoken English communication skills, additional local languages a plus

Critical to have proactive approach and excellent problem-solving capabilities

Positive and professional attitude

The ability to perform and self-manage in a dynamic and fast paced work environment

Strong reporting skills

Ability to manage various projects simultaneously at the highest quality of work

Contract Duration:

This will initially be a 6 month contract with an option to renew or go perm

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Technical Lead

Construction Management

