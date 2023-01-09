Python RPA Developer

Responsibilities:
- Amending configuration of RPA/bots based on regulatory updates
- Developing RPA/bots for new processes
- Troubleshooting and bug fixing
Requirements:
- Good English
- Good Python knowledge
- XPATH/XML knowledge
- YAML knowledge
- Selenium knowledge is a plus
- Technical troubleshooting skills
- Knowledge of Agile/SCRUM and Atlassian/Azure DevOps is a plus
