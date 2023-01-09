Python RPA Developer

Jan 9, 2023

Responsibilities:

  • Amending configuration of RPA/bots based on regulatory updates
  • Developing RPA/bots for new processes
  • Troubleshooting and bug fixing

Requirements:

  • Good English
  • Good Python knowledge
  • XPATH/XML knowledge
  • YAML knowledge
  • Selenium knowledge is a plus
  • Technical troubleshooting skills
  • Knowledge of Agile/SCRUM and Atlassian/Azure DevOps is a plus

