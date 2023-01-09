Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

Jan 9, 2023

Reverside is looking for a Business Analyst with at least 5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on our project developing business requirements and playing an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile, and Scrum Developer Team.

Duties include:

  • Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team
  • Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
  • Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business requirements and identify alternatives
  • Assist in workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business requirements
  • Verify technical solutions, business, and technical processes, and calculations
  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussions for UI and UX
  • Develop a set of business requirements (functional & non-functional) that specify the software solution for the web interface and mobile device channels
  • Business requirement artifacts are; User Stories, Acceptance Criteria, Wireframes, Activity Diagrams, and Use Case Diagrams
  • Design user interfaces to ensure a simple and satisfying client experience
  • Contribute to the planning of application features
  • Assist the development team to understand the business requirements
  • Assist with test plans and test cases for functional and non-functional testing
  • System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
  • Developing related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
  • Problem-solving
  • Human or animal healthcare experience is advantageous

Technical Skills:

  • Unified Modelling Language (UML) is advantageous
  • Wireframe design is advantageous
  • Azure is advantageous
  • Passion for modern fresh web interface development
  • Passion for mobile development

Personal Qualities:

  • Have a passion for software development and technology
  • Willingness to learn
  • Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures, and methodologies
  • Drive to excel
  • Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
  • Great time management
  • Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s work

Desired Skills:

  • Unified Modelling Language
  • Wireframe design
  • User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
  • System Integration Testing (SIT)
  • business analysis
  • Business requirement artifacts

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

