Senior Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Reverside is looking for a Business Analyst with at least 5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on our project developing business requirements and playing an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile, and Scrum Developer Team.
Duties include:
- Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team
- Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business requirements and identify alternatives
- Assist in workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business requirements
- Verify technical solutions, business, and technical processes, and calculations
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussions for UI and UX
- Develop a set of business requirements (functional & non-functional) that specify the software solution for the web interface and mobile device channels
- Business requirement artifacts are; User Stories, Acceptance Criteria, Wireframes, Activity Diagrams, and Use Case Diagrams
- Design user interfaces to ensure a simple and satisfying client experience
- Contribute to the planning of application features
- Assist the development team to understand the business requirements
- Assist with test plans and test cases for functional and non-functional testing
- System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Developing related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
- Problem-solving
- Human or animal healthcare experience is advantageous
Technical Skills:
- Unified Modelling Language (UML) is advantageous
- Wireframe design is advantageous
- Azure is advantageous
- Passion for modern fresh web interface development
- Passion for mobile development
Personal Qualities:
- Have a passion for software development and technology
- Willingness to learn
- Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures, and methodologies
- Drive to excel
- Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
- Great time management
- Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s work
Desired Skills:
- Unified Modelling Language
- Wireframe design
- User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- System Integration Testing (SIT)
- business analysis
- Business requirement artifacts
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]