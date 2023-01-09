Senior C# Developer

Main Purpose of Role
To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations
Required Minimum Education / Training
Grade 12
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related
field.
Required Minimum Work Experience
3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.
5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory
Technical Competencies
C# Net Programming
JavaScript
HTML, PGP, ASP etc
SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.
SQL – Good knowledge.
Various Source code repositories.
Behavioural competencies
Strategic Thinker
Analytically minded
Accountability
Stress tolerance
Business acumen
Communication skills both written and verbal
Target driven
Disciplined
Problem solving
Leadership skills
Conflict Management skills
Negotiation skills
Key Performance Areas
Research & Design
Research system implications and solutions
Research latest technologies and methodologies
Code Profiling
Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements
Developing Code
Understanding requirements & following code standards
Develop software to technical specification & within agreed timescales
Identify best practices in development
Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications
in terms of the development requirements
Version Control – maintenance and applications
Unit Testing
Check high level functionality before
Code profiling
Diagnose problems and produce software fixes
Operational Assistance
Assisting Operations and Key Clients with IT related queries
