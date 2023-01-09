Senior Data Engineer – Randburg – R950K pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of South Africa’s largest broadcast companies is on the lookout for a Senior Data Engineer to join their team. The chosen candidate will be responsible for providing support for the systems, applications, and environments within the DataHub.

Requirements:

At least 5 -10 years of prior relevant experience on Oracle Golden Gate and related product suite.

At least 3 years of prior relevant experience as an Oracle or MSSQL DBA.

Experience working in a high-availability environment with multiple operational instances

Technical background with an ability to synthesize large amounts of information efficiently

Technical Competencies:

Solid understanding of Golden Gate Command Line (GGSCI), Golden Gate Cloud Service (GGCS), and Golden Gate Microservices

Solid understanding of Golden Gate Plug-ins (Big Data / Kafka), GG Directors and Cloud Console Cloud Services GG Architecture

Solid understanding of high availability and disaster recovery requirements

System infrastructure knowledge, understanding of Linux (OEL), Windows, and Solaris preferable

Networking concepts and design preferable

Oracle Database and application server internals preferable

Experience in at least 3 of the following technologies: Oracle GoldenGate, Veridata, DIPC, GGCS, GG Directors, GG Plug-ins, Cloud Infrastructure, Linux / Solaris / Windows Operating System

Reference Number for this position is GZ56322 which is a permanent position based in Randburg offering a cost to company salary of R950k pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

MSSQL

GGSCI

DIPC

