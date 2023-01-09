Senior Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Reverside is looking for a senior full-stack developer with at least 5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium sized close-knit, fast paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.
Duties include:
- Play a senior role on the Developer Team and in the Scrum Team
- Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
- Development of core application features
- Contribute to the planning of application features
- Bug squashing and code reviews
- Unit Testing and Automation
- Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
- Delivering high standard of coding
- Problem solving
Skills:
- C#
- .NET Core 3.1+
- HTML/ CSS
- Typescript
- Angular
- MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL
- PowerShell
- Dotnet CLI
- Bootstrap
- Azure/DevOps is advantageous
- CI/ CD is advantageous
Personal Qualities:
- Willingness to learn
- Drive to excel
- Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
- Great time management
- Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code
Desired Skills:
- C#
- DotNet
- Azure
- SQL
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- HTLM/CSS
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]