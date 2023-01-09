Senior Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Reverside is looking for a senior full-stack developer with at least 5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium sized close-knit, fast paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.

Duties include:

Play a senior role on the Developer Team and in the Scrum Team

Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)

Development of core application features

Contribute to the planning of application features

Bug squashing and code reviews

Unit Testing and Automation

Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries

Delivering high standard of coding

Problem solving

Skills:

C#

.NET Core 3.1+

HTML/ CSS

Typescript

Angular

MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL

PowerShell

Dotnet CLI

Bootstrap

Azure/DevOps is advantageous

CI/ CD is advantageous

Personal Qualities:

Willingness to learn

Drive to excel

Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)

Great time management

Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code

Desired Skills:

C#

DotNet

Azure

SQL

Angular

Bootstrap

HTLM/CSS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position