Senior Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Jan 9, 2023

Reverside is looking for a senior full-stack developer with at least 5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium sized close-knit, fast paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.

Duties include:

  • Play a senior role on the Developer Team and in the Scrum Team
  • Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
  • Development of core application features
  • Contribute to the planning of application features
  • Bug squashing and code reviews
  • Unit Testing and Automation
  • Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
  • Delivering high standard of coding
  • Problem solving

Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET Core 3.1+
  • HTML/ CSS
  • Typescript
  • Angular
  • MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL
  • PowerShell
  • Dotnet CLI
  • Bootstrap
  • Azure/DevOps is advantageous
  • CI/ CD is advantageous

Personal Qualities:

  • Willingness to learn
  • Drive to excel
  • Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
  • Great time management
  • Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • DotNet
  • Azure
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • Bootstrap
  • HTLM/CSS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

