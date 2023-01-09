Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Remote – R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Exciting new work available for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer! The team is looking for a sharp, hungry team player to get their hands stuck into some of the larger parts of the platform build that’s on the go.

We aim, above all else, to design our product to be simple to use and reliable. This approach, backed by a passionate team, means that our clients love our product. Of course, you get to work in a flexible environment/work from home. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

J2ee

Spring

DevOps

JavaScript

jQuery

Play

HTMLX

HTMX

Redis

PostgreSQL

Responsibilities:

You will need to have extensive experience of at least 7 years in full-stack Java development.

Good solid experience in JavaScript front-end development will be advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ56051 which is a permanent position and is totally remote although the business is based in Paarl. The salary offering is a cost to company salary of R960k pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

