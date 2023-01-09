Senior Java Developer

New year .. new beginnings! An amazing opportunity to join a game changer of a Company with global reach and exciting tech to boot. Read on ….
We are looking for Senior Java Developers with the following skills for our client who is open to both hybrid working and remote (for those unable to work in the Cape). Relocation is on offer if the Mother City is calling you!
The following criteria applies:
You must be living in South Africa
SA Citizen or permanent resident
Have 5 years (min) production experience with Java in highly scalable environments
Experience with Microservices
Working knowledge of any of the following: Angular 2 +or React
Experience with Cloud technologies
Experience with Test Driven Development
SQL and Postgres SQL and MongoDB
If this sounds like you and want to hear more than what just and ad says please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Microservices
- Cloud Technologies
- Agile
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- annual bonus
- flexible working hours and more!!!