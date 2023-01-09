Senior Java Developer

Jan 9, 2023

New year .. new beginnings! An amazing opportunity to join a game changer of a Company with global reach and exciting tech to boot. Read on ….
We are looking for Senior Java Developers with the following skills for our client who is open to both hybrid working and remote (for those unable to work in the Cape). Relocation is on offer if the Mother City is calling you!

The following criteria applies:

You must be living in South Africa
 SA Citizen or permanent resident
Have 5 years (min) production experience with Java in highly scalable environments
Experience with Microservices
Working knowledge of any of the following: Angular 2 +or React
 Experience with Cloud technologies
Experience with Test Driven Development
 SQL and Postgres SQL and MongoDB

If this sounds like you and want to hear more than what just and ad says please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • Microservices
  • Cloud Technologies
  • Agile

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • annual bonus
  • flexible working hours and more!!!

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *