Senior JAVA Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 9, 2023

Our JSE listed client in the financial services industry based in Sandton is looking for a Senior Java Developer with skills in JAVA 7, JEE and Spring framework.
Responsibilities

  • Primary responsibility will be to design and develop these layers of our applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Experience and Requirements

  • Degree in Computer Science or Business Informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable
  • 5 + years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications

Technologies

  • Java programming language (Java 7 or later)
  • Java EE
  • JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)
  • Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)
  • Business services (EJB, RMI)
  • Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)
  • Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)
  • Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)
  • Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)
  • Spring Framework (Spring MVC , Spring Batch)
  • Hibernate
  • JUnit and JMock
  • XML knowledge
  • JSON knowledge
  • SonarQube
  • Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Please note that if you do not hear us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Angular
  • Hibernate
  • Java 7

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *