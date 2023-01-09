Senior Java Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

New year .. new beginnings! An amazing opportunity to join a game changer of a Company with global reach and exciting tech to boot. Read on ….

We are looking for Senior Java Developers with the following skills for our client who is open to both hybrid working and remote (for those unable to work in the Cape). Relocation is on offer if the Mother City is calling you!

The following criteria applies:

You must be living in South Africa

SA Citizen or permanent resident

Have 5 years (min) production experience with Java in highly scalable environments

Experience with Microservices

Working knowledge of any of the following: Angular 2 +or React

Experience with Cloud technologies

Experience with Test Driven Development

SQL and Postgres SQL and MongoDB

If this sounds like you and want to hear more than what just and ad says please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Microservices

Cloud Technologies

Agile

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

annual bonus

flexible working hours and more!!!

Learn more/Apply for this position