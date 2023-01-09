Senior Network Engineer & Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 9, 2023

Require a hands one skilled resource that has good understanding (Expert level (L2) of IT Infrastructure, Security (FW, IPS, EPS), Microsoft Applications and SQL DB- with the objective to take over the position of a resource that is presently working in the Company’s Operations Desk.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Degree/Diploma
  • CISCO Certifications
  • Microsoft Certifications (Advantageous)

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 – 6 years’ experience in a L2 – All Rounder IT Network and Application support role.
  • IT Operations Desk
  • Solid understanding of Microsoft Applications
  • Application Support of Office 365
  • Solid understanding of SQL Databases
  • Operating Software experience
  • Solid and good understanding of Firewalls
  • Antivirus
  • L2 support that handles the tickets that L1 routes to them.
  • Ability to resolve complicated ICT problems that the relevant L1 resource escalates to L2.
  • Have an in-depth understanding of all Company’s Application and Systems incident resolution.
  • Experience and ability to Create and update the Company’s IT knowledge base, detailed documentation, providing training, and also reporting incident trending analysis.

Additional functions also include:

  • Advanced Troubleshooting/resolution
  • Batch/infrastructure monitoring
  • Configuration Management
  • Process Automation (RPA)
  • Root Cause Analysis
  • Incident Analysis/Trending

Desired Skills:

  • Networks
  • Network Administration
  • Firewalls
  • CISCO
  • SQL Databases
  • Operating Software
  • Application Support
  • Security
  • Microsoft Applications

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Automotive – IT

