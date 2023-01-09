Senior Network Engineer & Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Require a hands one skilled resource that has good understanding (Expert level (L2) of IT Infrastructure, Security (FW, IPS, EPS), Microsoft Applications and SQL DB- with the objective to take over the position of a resource that is presently working in the Company’s Operations Desk.

Qualifications:

Relevant IT Degree/Diploma

CISCO Certifications

Microsoft Certifications (Advantageous)

Requirements:

Minimum 5 – 6 years’ experience in a L2 – All Rounder IT Network and Application support role.

IT Operations Desk

Solid understanding of Microsoft Applications

Application Support of Office 365

Solid understanding of SQL Databases

Operating Software experience

Solid and good understanding of Firewalls

Antivirus

L2 support that handles the tickets that L1 routes to them.

Ability to resolve complicated ICT problems that the relevant L1 resource escalates to L2.

Have an in-depth understanding of all Company’s Application and Systems incident resolution.

Experience and ability to Create and update the Company’s IT knowledge base, detailed documentation, providing training, and also reporting incident trending analysis.

Additional functions also include:

Advanced Troubleshooting/resolution

Batch/infrastructure monitoring

Configuration Management

Process Automation (RPA)

Root Cause Analysis

Incident Analysis/Trending

Desired Skills:

Networks

Network Administration

Firewalls

CISCO

SQL Databases

Operating Software

Application Support

Security

Microsoft Applications

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Automotive – IT

Learn more/Apply for this position