Senior Network Engineer & Administrator

Require a hands one skilled resource that has good understanding (Expert level (L2) of IT Infrastructure, Security (FW, IPS, EPS), Microsoft Applications and SQL DB- with the objective to take over the position of a resource that is presently working in the Company’s Operations Desk.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma
- CISCO Certifications
- Microsoft Certifications (Advantageous)
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 – 6 years’ experience in a L2 – All Rounder IT Network and Application support role.
- IT Operations Desk
- Solid understanding of Microsoft Applications
- Application Support of Office 365
- Solid understanding of SQL Databases
- Operating Software experience
- Solid and good understanding of Firewalls
- Antivirus
- L2 support that handles the tickets that L1 routes to them.
- Ability to resolve complicated ICT problems that the relevant L1 resource escalates to L2.
- Have an in-depth understanding of all Company’s Application and Systems incident resolution.
- Experience and ability to Create and update the Company’s IT knowledge base, detailed documentation, providing training, and also reporting incident trending analysis.
Additional functions also include:
- Advanced Troubleshooting/resolution
- Batch/infrastructure monitoring
- Configuration Management
- Process Automation (RPA)
- Root Cause Analysis
- Incident Analysis/Trending
Desired Skills:
- Networks
- Network Administration
- Firewalls
- CISCO
- SQL Databases
- Operating Software
- Application Support
- Security
- Microsoft Applications
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Automotive – IT