Senior Project Manager

The main purpose of this position is to manage projects within the Currency Management Department (CMD) by leading, planning, organising and controlling resources, in accordance with the company’s approved project management methodology and to deliver the project scope and objectives according to the specifications, on time and within budget.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define the project scope/brief and work breakdown structure (WBS) in collaboration with key stakeholders, to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach.

Produce comprehensive project management plans that include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, human resources, procurement, integration, governance and communication, and confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are produced, approved and maintained timeously, including close-out documents.

Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes, and ensure that the project plans are managed and approved.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.

Establish and effectively manage a multi-disciplinary project team throughout the project life cycle and clearly define roles and responsibilities of project team members for the delivery of project outputs.

Direct and coordinate activities of project resources to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule and produce the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specifications and quality standards.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Bachelor degree or an equivalent qualification;

a relevant Project Management certification;

solid knowledge of the project management discipline;

solid knowledge and experience of programme; and

a minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in project management environment.

Desired Skills:

• effective communication

• analysis and problem-solving

• conceptual thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position