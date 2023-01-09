Senior Project Manager (Financial Services)

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

A well-renowned financial services concern has an exciting opportunity for a skilled Senior Project Manager within their Currency Management Department.

Position Overview:

The main purpose of this position is to manage projects within the Currency Management Department by leading, planning, organising, and controlling resources in accordance with the company’s approved project management methodology, and to deliver the project scope and objectives according to the specifications, on time and within budget.

Key Performance Areas:

Define the project scope/brief and work breakdown structure (WBS) in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Produce comprehensive project management plans.

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables, and reports are produced, approved, and maintained timeously.

Identify and manage project risks, constraints, and changes.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers

Establish and effectively manage programme and project governance through setting standards and measuring compliance.

Direct and coordinate the activities of project resources.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

A completed Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or an equivalent qualification, NQF7 required.

A relevant Project Management Certification essential.

Solid knowledge of the Project Management discipline.

Solid knowledge and experience of Programme and Project Governance.

A minimum of 5 – 8 years’ experience in a complex, project management

Experience in a banking environment is required.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A well renowned financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

Free Parking

Study Benefits

