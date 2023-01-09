Senior Technical Business / Systems Analyst(CH807) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Jan 9, 2023

Our client, a well-established technology company, who is at the forefront of providing world class payment aggregation and secure payment solutions, is looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join their growing team.

The focus is a combined business and system analysis function to enhance the efficiencies of gathering business and system requirements, formulating solutions & models, and documenting operational and system processes and procedures. Responsibilities will include:

  • Gather and document business requirements from both internal and external stakeholders
  • Bridge the gap between business and technical teams by translating business requirements into technical / functional requirements and plans
  • Solution design
  • Assist business in documenting operational procedures and presentation flows
  • Assist in gathering and documenting reporting requirements
  • Maintain and manage changes to requirements during a project phase
  • Requirement analysis
  • Work closely within PMO to support priority projects and manage backlog grooming with the product owners and project manager
  • Manage and update BA documents and ensure the availability and approval
  • Support UAT and testing requirements to ensure that features were delivered as per documented requirements and within acceptable quality standards
  • Ongoing monitoring and re-calibration of deployed solutions

Required skills and experience

  • Business Analysis diploma or relevant qualification
  • Systems Analysis insight and IT technical background
  • 5 -8 years’ business and system analysis experience
  • Full Understanding of the Microsoft suite, [URL Removed] Jira & Visio
  • Driver’s license

Advantageous skills and experience

  • Experience in the payments / financial industry
  • Understanding of the end-to-end payments environment (retailers, digital, banking, card schemes, EFT, settlement, acquiring, etc.)
  • Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

