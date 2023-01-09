Service Desk Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: IT Service Desk Engineer:

Location: Fourways

An established and successful IT Managed Services company based in Fourways is looking for an ITService Desk Engineer to join their amazing team! You will have excellent troubleshooting skills, have the ability to keep calm under pressure and be keen to learn and grow. You will be working with an array of clients from smaller SME’s to large enterprise companies.

Skills and experience required:

Previous IT Support experience on service desk is essential

Good communication skills

Strong MS Server Administration

Desktop Support

Backups (ideally Veeam)

Strong Networking skills, (able to configure Cisco and/or Mikrotik routers)

Voice/VoIP/Hosted PBX

IT Security (ideally Sophos)

Must have own car and license

Great career advancement opportunities if you prove yourself as this company is growing at tremendous rate. A supportive working environment with positive and friendly team members. Lots of growth and development prospects!

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT support desk

Help Desk Support

MCSE

Desk Top Support

