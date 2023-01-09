Service Desk Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: IT Service Desk Engineer:
Location: Fourways
An established and successful IT Managed Services company based in Fourways is looking for an ITService Desk Engineer to join their amazing team! You will have excellent troubleshooting skills, have the ability to keep calm under pressure and be keen to learn and grow. You will be working with an array of clients from smaller SME’s to large enterprise companies.
Skills and experience required:
Previous IT Support experience on service desk is essential
Good communication skills
Strong MS Server Administration
Desktop Support
Backups (ideally Veeam)
Strong Networking skills, (able to configure Cisco and/or Mikrotik routers)
Voice/VoIP/Hosted PBX
IT Security (ideally Sophos)
Must have own car and license
Great career advancement opportunities if you prove yourself as this company is growing at tremendous rate. A supportive working environment with positive and friendly team members. Lots of growth and development prospects!
Should you not hear from us within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- IT support desk
- Help Desk Support
- MCSE
- Desk Top Support