Software Developer

One of the Leading food retail chain stores is currently seeking the expertise and skill set of a Intermediate Developer to join onto their amazing team on a perm bases.

The Senior Developer will be part of a team engaging in new projects while delivering continuous support to current projects as well.

Location:

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Key skill attributes:

Solid C# skills

SQL

Experience:

3-5 Years Experience

Software Development Design

Software Development Methodology

Working in an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

