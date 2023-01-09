Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Sandown

Jan 9, 2023

Intermediate Software Developer
Location: Sandton
Salary: R40 000 – R60 000CTC
Skills and experience required:

  • At least 3+ years .NET development experience
  • Solid C# development experience
  • Experience using C# 4+
  • NET coding experience
  • Good MS SQL design and programming experience
  • HTML, Javascript and CSS
  • Angular TypescriptExperience advantageous but not required:
  • Domain driven design
  • MVC
  • Other languages
  • SSRS
  • WebAPI / Rest services
  • Architecture experience

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

  • Insurance
  • Accounting
  • Financial

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Javascript
  • CSS

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension

