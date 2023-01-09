Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Sandown

Intermediate Software Developer
Location: Sandton
Salary: R40 000 – R60 000CTC
Skills and experience required:
- At least 3+ years .NET development experience
- Solid C# development experience
- Experience using C# 4+
- NET coding experience
- Good MS SQL design and programming experience
- HTML, Javascript and CSS
- Angular TypescriptExperience advantageous but not required:
- Domain driven design
- MVC
- Other languages
- SSRS
- WebAPI / Rest services
- Architecture experience
Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:
- Insurance
- Accounting
- Financial
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Javascript
- CSS
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension