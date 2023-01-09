Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

One of the Leading food retail chain stores is currently seeking the expertise and skill set of a Intermediate Developer to join onto their amazing team on a perm bases.
The Senior Developer will be part of a team engaging in new projects while delivering continuous support to current projects as well.
Location:
- Kwa-Zulu Natal
Key skill attributes:
- Solid C# skills
- SQL
Experience:
- 3-5 Years Experience
- Software Development Design
- Software Development Methodology
- Working in an Agile environment
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development