Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Jan 9, 2023

One of the Leading food retail chain stores is currently seeking the expertise and skill set of a Intermediate Developer to join onto their amazing team on a perm bases.

The Senior Developer will be part of a team engaging in new projects while delivering continuous support to current projects as well.

Location:

  • Kwa-Zulu Natal

Key skill attributes:

  • Solid C# skills
  • SQL

Experience:

  • 3-5 Years Experience
  • Software Development Design
  • Software Development Methodology
  • Working in an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

