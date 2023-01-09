My client a Financial Services Company in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Architect: Card Processing Channels.
ARCHITECT: CARD PROCESSING CHANNELS
JOB DETAIL
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification that includes non-functional requirements
- Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.
- To fulfil the role of a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and senior advisor on all matters relating to solutions architecture.
- To conceptualise, design and articulate solutions designs in relation to specific business value/problems.
- To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and a particular initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision.
Experience
Min:
- 6 – 8 years’ experience in software development, including a minimum of:
- 4+ years software design
- 4+ years proven working experience in software engineering and development (Cobol, Java, .Net, Python and/ JavaScript)
- Proven experience in systems architecture / design
- Financial services experience
Ideal:
- 4+ years proven experience as a Solutions Architect
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
- System architecture principles and applications (IT technologies and software architecture)
- System analysis and design
- Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)
- Software development (typed and scripting coding languages)
- Service- orientated architecture (SOA) and designing and delivering scalable and reliable solutions
- Policy, standards, and best practices
- Financial services systems environment

Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Banking business model
- Business Process Modelling
- Business Analysis
- Cloud architectures
- Big data modelling
- Best practices of Quality Assurance (QA)
- DevOps development, culture and principles
- Various development technologies (Preferably: Cobol, Java, .Net, JavaScript and Python ecosystems)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
Please send CV before 25 January 2023
