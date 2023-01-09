Solutions Architect

Jan 9, 2023

My client a Financial Services Company in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Architect: Card Processing Channels.

ARCHITECT: CARD PROCESSING CHANNELS

JOB DETAIL

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification that includes non-functional requirements
  • Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.
  • To fulfil the role of a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and senior advisor on all matters relating to solutions architecture.
  • To conceptualise, design and articulate solutions designs in relation to specific business value/problems.
  • To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and a particular initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision.

Experience
Min:

  • 6 – 8 years’ experience in software development, including a minimum of:
  • 4+ years software design
  • 4+ years proven working experience in software engineering and development (Cobol, Java, .Net, Python and/ JavaScript)
  • Proven experience in systems architecture / design
  • Financial services experience

Ideal:

  • 4+ years proven experience as a Solutions Architect

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge
Min:
Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

  • System architecture principles and applications (IT technologies and software architecture)
  • System analysis and design
  • Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)
  • Software development (typed and scripting coding languages)
  • Service- orientated architecture (SOA) and designing and delivering scalable and reliable solutions
  • Policy, standards, and best practices
  • Financial services systems environmentIdeal:
    Understanding of:
  • Banking business model
  • Business Process Modelling
  • Business Analysis
  • Cloud architectures
  • Big data modelling
  • Best practices of Quality Assurance (QA)
  • DevOps development, culture and principles
  • Various development technologies (Preferably: Cobol, Java, .Net, JavaScript and Python ecosystems)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

Please send CV before 25 January 2023

Desired Skills:

  • Presentation Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

