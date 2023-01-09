Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client a Financial Services Company in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Architect: Card Processing Channels.

ARCHITECT: CARD PROCESSING CHANNELS

JOB DETAIL

Purpose Statement

Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification that includes non-functional requirements

Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.

To fulfil the role of a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and senior advisor on all matters relating to solutions architecture.

To conceptualise, design and articulate solutions designs in relation to specific business value/problems.

To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and a particular initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision.

Experience

Min:

6 – 8 years’ experience in software development, including a minimum of:

4+ years software design

4+ years proven working experience in software engineering and development (Cobol, Java, .Net, Python and/ JavaScript)

Proven experience in systems architecture / design

Financial services experience

Ideal:

4+ years proven experience as a Solutions Architect

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

System architecture principles and applications (IT technologies and software architecture)

System analysis and design

Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

Software development (typed and scripting coding languages)

Service- orientated architecture (SOA) and designing and delivering scalable and reliable solutions

Policy, standards, and best practices

Financial services systems environmentIdeal:

Understanding of:

Understanding of: Banking business model

Business Process Modelling

Business Analysis

Cloud architectures

Big data modelling

Best practices of Quality Assurance (QA)

DevOps development, culture and principles

Various development technologies (Preferably: Cobol, Java, .Net, JavaScript and Python ecosystems)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

Please send CV before 25 January 2023

Desired Skills:

Presentation Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position