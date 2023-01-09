Support Engineer (Intermediate)

We are a solutions, support & supply company, established in 2016. Our single focus is to provide the most cost-effective solutions that best align with our clients’ short and long-term business operation requirements and objectives. We are currently in search for a Support Engineer to Join our amazing team

Our aim is to consistently provide the best. IT Support services to all of our customers provide a number of services aimed at solving commercial security and surveillance challenges, using the latest IP camera and IP access control technology. We provide different tracking solutions from Vehicle Tracking, Personal Investigation Tracking, Suspect Tracking to knowing where your children are all the time and what they are doing by using the latest state of the art tracking technology.

Qualifications/Duties for this role:

– 5 Years of Microsoft Server Experience

– Microsoft MCSE/MCITP (2012/2016)

– Microsoft Azure

– Psira qualifications – SUPER BONUS

– Valid Driver’s License and own reliable vehicle

– Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

– ITIL proficiency will be an advantage

-Ability to manage and maintain the Microsoft Hyper-V and VMware environment

– Ability to manage Azure and Office 365 Cloud services

Desired Skills:

Psira

ITIL

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position