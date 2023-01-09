System Testing Administrator

Duties and Responsibilities:
- You will be tasked with the testing of new features and enhancements
- You will be involved with the project teams (both internal and external) in implementation of these new features and enhancements
- Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
- Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the company system
- Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging application
- Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders
- Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release
- Design and update test cases according to product requirements
- Test specification reviews and sign-off
Requirements
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, BComm Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
- Prior testing experience
- Experience working closely with developers
- Strong attention to detail
- Excel skills
- Good communication and teamwork skills to interact with project team members, clients, and stakeholders as well as work closely with the dev team – from reproducing the reported issue and emphasising the fix for critical bugs to understanding how the bug has been fixed
- Deep understanding of system testing, its main concepts, and processes: the whole bug life cycle; different testing levels, methods, and types; test estimation techniques
- Analytical skills to examine bug reports and prioritise necessary tests
Desired Skills:
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Excel
- Good communication skills
- Attention to detail
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma