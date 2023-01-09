Systems Administrator (LEMP Stack) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

TAKE charge of building, installing, maintaining and managing ISP server/cloud services as your technical skills as a Systems Administrator is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its team. This will also include backups, fault-tolerance, and security related to these servers and related services. The successful candidate will be customer-centric with Matric/Grade 12, strong Linux, VoIP, Windows, a solid understanding of networking within an ISP environment – 5 years’ TCP/IP, 3 years’ LAMP Stack, 2 years’ LEMP Stack, Postfix, Sendmail/Exim, XEN, KVM, VMware, Cacti, Nagios, PRTG, Zabbix, Ansible, Puppet, MySQL/ MySQL, Perl, Bash, Python & 1 year SAN/ NAS/ iSCSI / Fibre Channel, DNS, PowerDNS, cPanel and ISPConfig experience.

DUTIES:

The effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware, software and related infrastructure.

Ensure systems are secure and vulnerabilities are patched.

Control and verify system backups and file archiving, ensuring all required file systems and data are successfully backed up to appropriate media, media is stored, and recycled.

Strong support knowledge – Create, change, and delete user accounts per request, hardware & network troubleshooting.

Investigate and troubleshoot issues within the eNetworks systems environment.

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems, and key processes, reviewing system and application logs and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups.

Experience within a helpdesk environment and helpdesk software. e.g., OTRS or other equivalent project/issue tracking systems.

Undertake other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility.

Will be required to work outside of usual office hours as needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric or Grade 12 Essential.

Strong Linux skills is non-negotiable.

General understanding of networking within an ISP environment.

Knowledge and experience in VoIP services.

Must exhibit fundamental understanding of Cloud services – experience in selling Cloud services preferred.

Extremely strong Linux/Unix/Windows Server skills and advanced knowledge and experience in configuring and maintaining the following:

5 Years –

TCP/IP Protocols

3 Years –

LAMP Stack

2 Years –

LEMP Stack

MTA(s) — (Postfix, Sendmail /Exim)

Virtualization (XEN / KVM / VMware)

Monitoring Systems (Cacti / Nagios / PRTG / Zabbix)

Orchestration and Provisioning (Puppet / Ansible)

Databases (MySQL/ MySQL cluster/ Replication)

Scripting (E.g., Perl, Bash, Python, etc.)

1 Year –

Storage Technologies (SAN/ NAS/ iSCSI / Fibre Channel)

Other –

DNS — (Bind, Unbound, PowerDNS)

Hosting control panels (cPanel and ISPConfig)

Advantageous –

Certifications in both Linux and Windows Server.

MSSQL.

Understanding of REGEX.

Any experience in Solutions Architecture.

ATTRIBUTES:

Very analytical.

Highly motivated and professional with excellent communication skills, highly confident and goal oriented.

Must show keen interest of perpetual learning to keep skills relevant and effective – Sales and Technology online training, book reading etc.

Participate in product, process and/or sales training in order to provide effective technical services solutions to clients.

Ability to communicate and articulate solution components and options with C-level management.

Able to communicate on different levels from technical to customer interaction.

Works well under pressure.

Strong ability to prioritise.

Customer Centric.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Administrator

LEMP

Learn more/Apply for this position