Systems Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jan 9, 2023

My client a Financial Services Company in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Systems Architect.

SYSTEMS ARCHITECT

Purpose Statement

  • To conceptualize, research, system design and management of Salesforce ecosystem.
    Experience
  • 5+ years experience in CRM
  • 5+ years experience on Salesforce platform
  • Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL)
  • Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps and delivering a comprehensive solution
  • Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems or complete software product lifecycle
  • [URL Removed] integration experience, including between different systems
    Qualifications (Minimum)
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
    Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
  • A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology or Information Management
    Knowledge
    Min:
  • Understanding of the Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Services, Community, Marketing and Community Clouds
  • Systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance driven solutions
  • Data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform architecture
  • Key design pattens and large data volume limitations and standard methodologies
  • Data Integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting)
  • Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes and deployment methodologies

Ideal:

  • Banking operational and systems environment
  • Testing practices
  • Unified Modelling Language diagrams
  • Back-end technologies (C#, Java or node.js)
  • Methodologies: Agile, WEB API, systems design patterns, relational & NoSQL database design, cloud architecture (Azure & AWS), container platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Application, Web & Mobile development
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Programming experience with the following languages (J2EE, HTML,XML,SQL)
  • Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, Apex Web Services, API, Appexchange deployment

Additional:

  • Knowledge of:
    o Research and development – prototyping experience
    o Artificial Intelligence
    o Internet of Things (IoT)
    o Virtual Assistants
    o Unified communications
    Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
    Conditions of Employment
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willing and able to work shifts, including weekends
    Please send CV by 20 January 2023

Desired Skills:

  • Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

