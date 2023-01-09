Systems Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client a Financial Services Company in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Systems Architect.

SYSTEMS ARCHITECT

Purpose Statement

To conceptualize, research, system design and management of Salesforce ecosystem.

Experience

Experience 5+ years experience in CRM

5+ years experience on Salesforce platform

Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL)

Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps and delivering a comprehensive solution

Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems or complete software product lifecycle

[URL Removed] integration experience, including between different systems

Qualifications (Minimum)

Qualifications (Minimum) Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred) A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology or Information Management

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge Min: Understanding of the Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Services, Community, Marketing and Community Clouds

Systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance driven solutions

Data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform architecture

Key design pattens and large data volume limitations and standard methodologies

Data Integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting)

Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes and deployment methodologies

Ideal:

Banking operational and systems environment

Testing practices

Unified Modelling Language diagrams

Back-end technologies (C#, Java or node.js)

Methodologies: Agile, WEB API, systems design patterns, relational & NoSQL database design, cloud architecture (Azure & AWS), container platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)

Systems analysis and design

Application, Web & Mobile development

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Programming experience with the following languages (J2EE, HTML,XML,SQL)

Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, Apex Web Services, API, Appexchange deployment

Additional:

Knowledge of:

o Research and development – prototyping experience

o Artificial Intelligence

o Internet of Things (IoT)

o Virtual Assistants

o Unified communications

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Presentation Skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Conditions of Employment

Conditions of Employment Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willing and able to work shifts, including weekends

Please send CV by 20 January 2023

Desired Skills:

Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

