Test Analyst at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Tech stack for this role required are:

SQL

Integration

API

Web API Testing

Database Testing

Required no of years in Financial Services: No less than 3 years.

Desired Skills:

Web API Testing

Database testing

Test Analyst

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position