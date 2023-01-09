UX Developer at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Requirements for this role:
- Experience working with responsive web design (3 years experience required).
- React exposure will be advantageous.
- Required number of years experience in Financial Services: No less than 2 years.
- Overall experience required: 3 – 4 years.
Desired Skills:
- React
- Web Design
- responsive web design
- Financial Services
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]