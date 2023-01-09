UX Developer at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Requirements for this role:

Experience working with responsive web design (3 years experience required).

React exposure will be advantageous.

Required number of years experience in Financial Services: No less than 2 years.

Overall experience required: 3 – 4 years.

Desired Skills:

React

Web Design

responsive web design

Financial Services

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position