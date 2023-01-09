Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001734 Intermediate Web Developer – Durban
Purpose of the job:
The Developer will be responsible for managing and maintaining current websites, create new websites and update current sites based on client needs.
Required Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualifications
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Wed Developer role
- Experience with Relational Databases
- Experience with PHP, Laravel, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap WordPres
- Building sites based off of approved designs
- Manage and update existing websites to keep them up to date with latest industry standards
- Implement changes to current websites as per client requests
- Briefing, and advising Sales team regarding website functionality and design style and timelines
- Implement new solutions to WordPress sites
- Design and implement new modules to existing Laravel web application
- Manage existing MySQL databases
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization
- Ability to work independently and within a team
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Self-motivated, proactive, and driven
- Time management skills
- Able to work in a pressurized and controlled environment
- Exceptional creativity and innovation
- Excellent presentation skills and a professional appearance
- Strong organizational and self-development abilities
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- jQuery