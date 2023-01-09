Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001734 Intermediate Web Developer – Durban

Purpose of the job:

The Developer will be responsible for managing and maintaining current websites, create new websites and update current sites based on client needs.

Required Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualifications

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Wed Developer role

Experience with Relational Databases

Experience with PHP, Laravel, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap WordPres

Building sites based off of approved designs

Manage and update existing websites to keep them up to date with latest industry standards

Implement changes to current websites as per client requests

Briefing, and advising Sales team regarding website functionality and design style and timelines

Implement new solutions to WordPress sites

Design and implement new modules to existing Laravel web application

Manage existing MySQL databases

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization

Ability to work independently and within a team

Accuracy and attention to detail

Self-motivated, proactive, and driven

Time management skills

Able to work in a pressurized and controlled environment

Exceptional creativity and innovation

Excellent presentation skills and a professional appearance

Strong organizational and self-development abilities

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

jQuery

