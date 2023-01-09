Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Jan 9, 2023

DUR001734 Intermediate Web Developer – Durban
Purpose of the job:
The Developer will be responsible for managing and maintaining current websites, create new websites and update current sites based on client needs.
Required Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualifications

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Wed Developer role
  • Experience with Relational Databases
  • Experience with PHP, Laravel, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap WordPres
  • Building sites based off of approved designs
  • Manage and update existing websites to keep them up to date with latest industry standards
  • Implement changes to current websites as per client requests
  • Briefing, and advising Sales team regarding website functionality and design style and timelines
  • Implement new solutions to WordPress sites
  • Design and implement new modules to existing Laravel web application
  • Manage existing MySQL databases

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization
  • Ability to work independently and within a team
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Self-motivated, proactive, and driven
  • Time management skills
  • Able to work in a pressurized and controlled environment
  • Exceptional creativity and innovation
  • Excellent presentation skills and a professional appearance
  • Strong organizational and self-development abilities

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *