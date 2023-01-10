Alienware bolsters Aurora R15 Desktop at CES 2023

Alienware has launched the evolved Aurora R15 gaming desktop with AMD technology.

By Yoon Lee, vice-president: monitors at Dell Technologies

Announced a few months back, Alienware’s flagship Aurora R15 is designed with expressive curves and an iconic, sculpted shape that houses powerful performance. Originally configured with 13th Gen Intel Core K-Series processors, the latest Aurora now offers AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors and Intel 13th Gen 65W Desktop processor options. Later this Winter, we will also introduce AMD Radeon 7000 Series Graphics options.

Intentional craftsmanship from the inside out showcases a clean and organized interior through clear side doors with up to 8 AlienFX lighting zones that shine pleasantly across the powerful internal components. Available in two fan-favorite colorways, Lunar Light[i] and Dark Side of the Moon, the head-turning Aurora R15 was uniquely 360o designed to look truly stunning from any angle.

A CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, this beautifully crafted rig is outfitted with performance-driven architecture updates that support the latest generation of graphics and processor technologies. The R15 generation of Aurora desktops has a re-engineered chassis for airflow, cooling, and performance that is designed to take on higher-powered gaming components for the best desktop gaming experience possible.