Analyst Intern at Letsema – Gauteng Johannesburg

Letsema is defined by our commitment to our clients, our people and our country. We deliver projects

with measurable value and lasting impact. Letsema builds long-term trust-based client relationships.

Our team members enjoy a demanding and high performance environment. We offer visible and accelerated career growth opportunities, where an individual’s performance, professional

development and commitment are rewarded. We are a medium sized firm where professionals are provided with exposure to a unique and challenging project portfolio. We focus on helping to build and grow our economy. We work for clients and in sectors that are of strategic importance to the South African economy and its people.

We are currently seeking Analysts to join our team of highly motivated and intellectual professionals. At Letsema we review candidates based on the relevance and quality of their academics and professional experience in conjunction with their involvement in extracurricular activities. Determining whether possible employees have the technical ability to carry out a consulting role, manage projects and in the future be able to build and contribute towards a business unit for Letsema are all capabilities we look for.

Those who have the intellectual horsepower to grow, are driven and determined, have the ability to take on high workloads and endure for sustained periods of time, are typically the candidates that will enjoy our work environment. If you have the caliber, personality and technical match to that of a consultant, whilst portraying the ability to adapt and reflect how your lifestyle lends itself towards consulting and Letsema then you are the perfect Letsema match taking into account our values

What does the role entail?

Analysts are responsible for data gathering, research, analysis, story lining, slide production and other tasks on a project. They also contribute significantly to a wide range of firm development initiatives.

Overall responsibilities will include:

? Research

? Data gathering

? Analysis

? Story-lining and slide production

? Building positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders

? Effective teamwork, self-management and alignment with Letsema values

Desired Skills & Experience

Formal Qualification

Minimum relevant business related university degree

Post graduate qualification will be an advantage

What skills do you need?

Analytical Thinking

Problem Solving

Research Skills

Project Skills

Ability to work and interact effectively at all levels

Excellent communication skills

MS Office (PowerPoint, Excel & Word)

Abilities & Attributes

Abilities & Attributes Business Acumen

Strong Ethical Conduct

Problem Solving

Interpersonal skills

Presentation skills

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Needs Analysis

Research and Information Gathering

Process Engineering

Presentation Skills

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

